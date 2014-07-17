MOVES- Aon Hewitt, Robeco, Credit Suisse
Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MADRID, July 17 U.S. investment fund Blackstone paid 3.615 billion euros ($5 billion) for a portfolio of home loans belonging to Spain's bailed-out Catalunya Banc, the lender said on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters story.
Spain's bank restructuring fund, the FROB, put 572 million euros towards the deal, Catalunya Banc said. The government hopes the sale of the huge portfolio will slim down the bank and make it more attractive to buyers.
The book value of package of mortgages, almost half of which are in default, is 6.392 billion euros and Catalunya Banc has set aside provisions of 2.205 billion euros, the lender said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7394 Euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Inmaculada Sanz)
Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed its review of its U.S. midtier regional bank peer group. Following the review, which generally covers banks with assets between $10 billion and $50 billion, Fitch downgraded UMB financial (UMBF) and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. At the same time, Fitch revised the Outlooks for BOK Financial (BOKF) to Stable from Negative and revised the Outlook for First
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: