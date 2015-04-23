April 23 Mapfre SA :
* Says has reached an agreement to sell stakes, held by
units Mapfre Vida and Mapfre Familiar, in CatalunyaCaixa Vida,
Societat Anonima d'Assegurances I Reassegurances and
CatalunyaCaixa Assegurances Generals, Societat Anonima
d'Assegurances to Catalunya Banc for 606.8 million euros
($655.83 million)
* Says the deal depends upon clearance by regulators and the
finalisation of the sale of Catalunya Banc to BBVA
bit.ly/1GbbVNg
($1 = 0.9252 euros)
