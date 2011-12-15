Dec 15 Canada's Catalyst Paper
delayed a $21 million interest payment due Dec. 15, and said
failure to pay the amount in a month could trigger a default
under the conditions of the loan.
The noteholders could ask for immediate repayment of $390
million, nearly 30 times the paper company's market
capitalisation as of Wednesday, if Catalyst defaults.
The Richmond, British Columbia-based specialty paper and
newsprint maker, which is being advised by investment bank
Perella Weinberg, had a total long-term debt of C$840.1 million
at the end of September this year.
The company's stock, which has shed nearly 85 percent of its
value so far this year, closed at 3.5 Canadian cents on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.