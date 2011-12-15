Dec 15 Canada's Catalyst Paper delayed a $21 million interest payment due Dec. 15, and said failure to pay the amount in a month could trigger a default under the conditions of the loan.

The noteholders could ask for immediate repayment of $390 million, nearly 30 times the paper company's market capitalisation as of Wednesday, if Catalyst defaults.

The Richmond, British Columbia-based specialty paper and newsprint maker, which is being advised by investment bank Perella Weinberg, had a total long-term debt of C$840.1 million at the end of September this year.

The company's stock, which has shed nearly 85 percent of its value so far this year, closed at 3.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.