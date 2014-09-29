Sept 29 Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc
said its lead drug was found superior in treating
symptoms associated with a rare autoimmune disorder, compared
with a placebo.
The late-stage trial tested the drug, Firdapse, in patients
with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome, Catalyst Pharma said on
Monday.
Named after two neurologists at a Minnesota-based Mayo
Clinic - Edward Lambert and Lee Eaton - the neuromuscular
disease causes progressive muscle weakness, and is often
associated with cancer.
Firdapse is already sold in the European Union by BioMarin
Pharmaceutical Inc.
