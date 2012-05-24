TORONTO May 24 Catalyst Paper Corp,
a Canadian paper and pulp producer under creditor protection,
will attempt to sell its assets after a proposed restructuring
plan failed to win the backing of its unsecured lenders.
The plan won overwhelming support from its secured lenders,
but fell slightly short of the two-thirds backing it needed from
unsecured lenders, the Richmond, British Columbia-based company
said.
"Since the amended plan of arrangement was not approved at
the meetings, Catalyst Paper is required to commence a sale
transaction," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The company was granted creditor protection in January, as
it attempted to restructure its business.
It is one of many paper producers that has recently
succumbed to higher costs and waning demand, as banks, utility
companies and media companies focus more closely on online
services and cut paper use.
Catalyst, which had secured a roughly $175 million
debtor-in-possession financing package from JPMorgan, said it
still has access to the loan, which along with its operating
revenues will provide enough liquidity for it to meet its
obligations.