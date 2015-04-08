April 8 Catalyst Funds said it hired six people for its sales team, including Larry Milder as national sales manager.

Milder had worked with Legg Mason, Nationwide, MFS and Bluerock Capital Management in similar roles.

The New York-based fund manager appointed Richard Pugh, Matthew Tully and Darren Stabler as external wholesalers, and John Aragona and Michael Smith as internal wholesalers. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)