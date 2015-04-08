Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
April 8 Catalyst Funds said it hired six people for its sales team, including Larry Milder as national sales manager.
Milder had worked with Legg Mason, Nationwide, MFS and Bluerock Capital Management in similar roles.
The New York-based fund manager appointed Richard Pugh, Matthew Tully and Darren Stabler as external wholesalers, and John Aragona and Michael Smith as internal wholesalers. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.