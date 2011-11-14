(Follows alerts)

Nov 14 Canada's Catalyst Paper posted a narrower-than-expected adjusted net loss in the third quarter on higher sales and improved paper prices.

Quarterly net loss was C$205.7 million, or 54 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of C$6 million, or 2 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Third-quarter loss included a C$151 million impairment charge on the company's Snowflake facility in northeastern Arizona.

Excluding items, net loss was 4 Canadian cents a share, compared with analysts' estimates of a loss of 6 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6 percent to C$340.4 million.

The company's Snowflake mill, which produces recycled newsprint and specialties paper, has been severely hurt by demand declines, the company said in a statement.

"The fourth quarter is a seasonally strong one for specialty grades, although the general outlook for print advertising remains weak and continued demand declines are expected for newsprint and directory," it added.