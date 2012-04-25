April 25 Catalyst Paper said it secured two more weeks to win creditor support for its restructuring plans.

In January, the paper and pulp company had filed for creditor protection in Canada to help it restructure its business.

The meeting of the company's creditors to consider the plan of arrangement has been postponed to May 15 from May 2, it said in a statement.

The court date to sanction the plan has also been moved to May 18.