LONDON, July 20 The California Earthquake
Authority is seeking to raise about $150 million through a sale
of catastrophe bonds to help it meet potential claims, market
sources said on Friday.
The bonds are to be sold through the CEA's Bermuda-based
Embarcadero Re vehicle, and offer protection against property
damage in the event of a Californian earthquake, the sources
said.
The CEA, publicly managed but privately funded, was set up
to insure California homeowners against earthquake damage after
the 1994 Northridge tremor prompted many commercial insurers to
withdraw from the market.
The state-backed body issued its first cat bond in August
last year. The size of the latest planned issue is indicative
only, and could change depending on the strength of investor
demand.
Separately, Munich Re, the world's biggest
reinsurer, said it had raised $100 million of protection against
European and U.S. windstorms by issuing cat bonds through its
Bermuda-based Queen Street vehicle.
The issue marks the second time Munich Re has offloaded
windstorm risk to the capital market this year, and benefited
from buoyant investor demand, the reinsurer said.
"The response from investors was positive, particularly as
the diversifying effect from cat bonds that are virtually
uncorrelated with trends on the capital markets is even stronger
in the current market environment," said Munich Re board member
Thomas Blunck.
Cat bonds are sold by insurers to capital market investors
such as pension funds, who receive an income in return for
agreeing to pay some of the issuers' claims if an earthquake or
hurricane strikes.
Demand for the securities, developed in the mid-1990s to
help insurers transfer some of their risk to capital markets,
has been strong this year, reflecting growing appetite for
investments that are insulated from financial market downturns.
Insurers sold a total of $3.6 billion of new cat bonds in
the first six months of 2012, more than double the level
reported a year earlier, and just short of the first-half record
established in 2007, reinsurer Swiss Re said earlier
this month.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)