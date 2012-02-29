LONDON Feb 29 The Cayman Islands Stock
Exchange has listed its one hundredth catastrophe bond, giving
the instruments it oversees a combined market value of $8.5
billion, it said on Wednesday.
The milestone confirms the Cayman bourse's position as the
world's number one exchange for cat bond trading, with the value
of Cayman-listed bonds now eight times greater than that of the
rival Bermuda Stock Exchange, a spokesman said.
The Cayman exchange's track record of attracting cat bond
listings since its first such transaction in 2007 "should serve
as an example of how to generate positive economic results
through innovation," its chairman, Anthony Travers, said in a
statement.
The Bermuda Stock Exchange said last month that its listings
of insurance-linked securities including cat bonds had risen to
a record $3.4 billion by the end of last year.
The Bermuda bourse first entered the insurance-linked securities
market in 2009.
Insurers and reinsurers have stepped up the pace of new cat
bond issuance since the end of September 2011, after a spate of
major natural disasters including Japan's Tohoku earthquake
prompted them to put may deals on ice mid-year.
Reinsurer Swiss Re has predicted that the total value of the
cat bond market could rise to $14.5 billion this year from
$13.57 billion in 2011.
Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help
insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural
disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market
investors.
Buyers of cat bonds benefit from returns that are largely
insulated from wider economic or financial market developments,
but risk losing some or all of their money if a catastrophe
occurs.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Ron Askew)