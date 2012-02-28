LONDON Feb 28 Insurer Chubb is back in the catastrophe bond market seeking cover against U.S. hurricanes and tornadoes, while a windstorm and quake bond offered by Liberty Mutual has almost doubled in size amid strong investor demand, market sources said.

Chubb aims to raise $125 million of protection against U.S. hurricanes and tornadoes by selling catastrophe bonds through its Cayman Islands-based East Lane Re vehicle, the sources said.

The issue will be Chubb's fifth sale of catastrophe bonds, and will be divided into two tranches of $75 million and $50 million, which have been rated BB (sf) and BB-(sf) respectively by Standard & Poor's.

Separately, a bond issue from rival Liberty Mutual via its Mystic Re vehicle has raised $275 million of protection against U.S. hurricane and earthquake risk, almost double the $150 million originally sought.

Several recent catastrophe bond deals have been expanded beyond their original target size, reflecting pent-up investor demand after a near-record spate of natural disasters last year deterred many insurers from issuing new notes.

However, market sources have said U.S. hurricane protection has dominated new bond issuance so far this year, and investor appetite for alternative risks is stronger as a result.

A $75 million U.S. hurricane and European windstorm bond sale announced on Tuesday by Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, did not go beyond the original target size.

One source said investors may have been deterred because the Munich Re notes are at risk of paying out during a greater proportion of the year than a pure U.S. hurricane or European windstorm bond.

U.S. hurricanes typically strike between June and November, while European windstorms peak during the winter months.

Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help insurers and reinsurers to manage their exposure to natural catastrophes by transferring some of their risk to capital market investors.

Buyers of cat bonds receive returns that are largely insulated from macroeconomic or financial market developments, but risk losing some or all of their money if a catastrophe occurs.