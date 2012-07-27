TAIPEI, July 27 Catcher Technology, a
casing supplier for Apple Inc, confirmed on Friday a
report that a gas leak at one of its plants in Suzhou, eastern
China, had caused injuries, but said the accident was unrelated
to production.
China's Xinhua Net reported late on Thursday that a chlorine
gas leak during waste water processing at the plant earlier in
the day had caused one death and left four people in comas.
"It has nothing to do with our production or material used.
It happened when a contractor was processing waste; it was
routine work. We are currently trying to understand what has
gone wrong," James Wu, Catcher's vice president of corporate
finance, told Reuters.
Wu did not confirm the number of the casualties or the
nature of their injuries.
The company however later issued a statement, saying the
accident involved five workers, though it also did not detail
the nature of any injuries.
"The accident happened at the waste disposal facility and is
not directly related to any manufacturing process, factory, or
materials. This is also a single and isolated event," the
statement said.
Shares of Catcher plunged as much as 7 percent in early
Taipei trading on Friday, the maximum allowed in a session, but
trimmed losses to 0.91 percent at the close. The main TAIEX
index was up 2.21 percent.
Last October, a separate Catcher plant in Suzhou was ordered
closed for a time because of complaints from nearby residents
about strong odours from gas emissions.