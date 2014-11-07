BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
Nov 7 Catella AB :
* Catella launches new fund - Catella Credit Opportunity
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016