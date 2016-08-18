Aug 18 Caterpillar Inc, the world's No. 1 maker of construction and mining equipment, said on Thursday it would explore options, including a possible divestiture, for some of its mining products.

The company said it expects to cut up to 155 jobs in the room and pillar business, which caters to underground soft rock mining customers.

Caterpillar said it would also stop making track drills, eliminating about 40 jobs. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)