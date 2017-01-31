(Adds quotes from college dean and analyst, details on other
companies that moved to Chicago)
By Tom Polansek and Dave McKinney
CHICAGO Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc will
move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from its
longtime home in central Illinois this year, the company said on
Tuesday, as it continues to grapple with weak demand for its
earth-moving equipment.
The company's decision to move its executive suite comes at
a time of record-breaking crime in Chicago and a gloomy
financial outlook both for the city and the state.
At the same time, Chicago has drawn in big companies such as
Archer Daniels Midland Co, one of the world's largest
agricultural trading houses, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, and
food maker ConAgra Brands Inc, formerly of Omaha, that
see an address in the largest city between the Atlantic and
Pacific coasts as a plus for recruiting.
Caterpillar, currently based in Peoria, Illinois, cited
recruiting and access to a global transportation hub as factors
in the decision to move about 300 senior executives and staff to
Chicago, starting this year.
"They'll be moving basically what I call the seventh floor
of downtown - the senior executives and some HR people," said
Lex Akers, dean of the Caterpillar College of Engineering and
Technology at Bradley University in Peoria, which is named after
the company.
The world's largest construction and equipment maker did not
specify the exact location of its new headquarters. It will not
build a previously announced headquarters complex in Peoria,
where the company was founded in 1925.
The decision marks a significant step away from the past by
Caterpillar Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby, who took over
on Jan. 1. He faces the challenge of reversing a multiyear sales
decline triggered by the global commodities slump.
Eli Lustgarten, senior vice president for Longbow Research,
said the move to the Chicago area represents "new management
looking for greater efficiency in dealing with its global
business."
The company cut 12,300 jobs in 2016, including 7,700 in the
United States. It is also considering closing two major
production facilities, including one in Aurora,
Illinois.
Shares were down 1.5 percent at $95.30 in afternoon trading.
Spokesmen for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel declined to address
whether local tax incentives helped facilitate Caterpillar's
move.
Republican Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner's administration
had no involvement in the move and only learned of it after the
company's announcement, an administration source said.
Typically, state tax credits are not offered to companies
wishing to relocate if they do not commit to adding new jobs.
(Additional reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)