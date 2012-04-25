BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Caterpillar Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to continued demand for replacement machinery in North America and growth in its mining business.
The world's largest maker of construction machinery reported net earnings of $1.6 billion, or $2.37 per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.
Caterpillar's sales rose 23 percent to $16 billion during the first quarter, the company said.
The company also increased its profit outlook for the year to $9.50 per share, up from $9.25 previously.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.