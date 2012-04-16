BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest heavy machinery maker, said it would sell its Bucyrus distribution and support business in Peru to its distributor Ferreyros for $75 million.
Caterpillar had bought mining equipment maker Bucyrus International for $7.6 billion last year.
It sold parts of the Bucyrus businesses in similar deals in December last year and early this year.
Caterpillar said about 70 former Bucyrus employees will move to Ferreyros.
Shares of Caterpillar were trading up 1 percent at $107.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.