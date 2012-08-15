BRIEF-Daiwa House Industry plans 150 pct buildup in US rental homes - Nikkei
* Daiwa House Industry aims to increase its U.S. Rental housing units by 150% to 5,000 over next 3 years - Nikkei
Aug 15 Caterpillar Inc said it has signed a tentative, six-year agreement with striking workers at a plant in Joliet, Illinois.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The deal still needs to be approved by the union's roughly 800 workers. The Joliet plant makes hydraulic parts for much of Caterpillar's construction equipment.
A representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers was not immediately available to comment.
The strike began on May 1.
