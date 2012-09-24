UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LAS VEGAS, Sept 24 Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment, has cut its 2015 earnings forecast, citing weak economic conditions around the world, according to a presentation the company will make on Monday.
The company expects to earn $12 to $18 per share in 2015. Caterpillar had previously forecast 2015 earnings of $15 to $20 per share.
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.