CHICAGO, April 5 Caterpillar Inc said on
Friday it was laying off 460 workers at a U.S. plant that makes
mining equipment.
The layoffs will affect about 11 percent of the workforce at
the Decatur, Illinois, factory and reflect softening demand from
the global mining industry, which is cutting back on capital
investment because of a retreat in commodity prices.
Caterpillar, which had already implemented temporary layoffs
and line shutdowns as well as a shortened work week in Decatur,
said the permanent layoffs were needed to "bring production in
line with demand."
It said the job cuts would take effect in 60 days.
Caterpillar is the world's largest maker of mining
equipment. The Peoria, Illinois-based company also makes
construction equipment, gas turbines and diesel engines, and
railroad locomotives.