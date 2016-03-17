(Add details on outlook, analysts' comments, rating agency comment and closing stock price)

March 17 Caterpillar Inc, the world's No. 1 maker of construction and mining equipment, gave a first-quarter forecast below Wall Street expectations and left analysts wondering whether it could still meet its 2016 full-year earnings target as the global mining environment shows no signs of recovery.

Caterpillar's mining product sales will be close to $7 billion in 2016, down from $20 billion dollars in 2012, said Mike DeWalt, Caterpillar's vice president of finance services said at a global industrials conference in London.

"In 2012, the very peak of the cycle, we shipped about 1,600 large mining trucks. In 2016, we'll be lucky if we do about 150," DeWalt said.

Caterpillar expects first quarter 2016 sales to be $9.3 billion to $9.4 billion. Analysts on average expected about $10.3 billion.

"There has been a fundamental downward shift in the global mining sector, with the downturn being deeper and the recovery likely to take longer than previously expected," Moody's Investors Services said last week in a report about BHP Billiton, a global mining giant.

Caterpillar said 2016 profit for the quarter ended March 31 would be 50 to 55 cents per share, or 65 to 70 cents per share excluding restructuring costs. Analysts had expected 97 cents per share, excluding restructuring.

"I would certainly characterize 2016 as, if its not the bottom, it certainly needs to be getting pretty close absent some sort of worldwide recession," DeWalt said of the current business cycle.

However, Caterpillar kept its full-year 2016 revenue outlook at about $40 billion to $44 billion. The company's profit outlook for 2016 remained at about $3.50 per share, or $4.00 per share excluding restructuring costs.

Caterpillar shares ended up 2.1 percent at $75.90 on Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.90 percent at 17,481.49. The shares fell nearly 12 percent in 2015.

Morningstar analyst Kwame Webb said he thought the gains might be because Caterpillar confirmed its full-year earnings but added he remained skeptical.

"I feel they might struggle to meet $4.00(EPS) earnings forecast," Webb said. Other analysts echoed Webb's concerns.

"Unfortunately it is our opinion that they are not going to be able to make their full year numbers. The negative environment is going to persist for longer than they're saying," said Jim Corridore at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The company outlined a wide-ranging restructuring last year that could cut 10,000 employees by 2018 and shut factories around the globe. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernard Orr)