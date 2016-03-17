(Add details on outlook, analysts' comments, rating agency
March 17 Caterpillar Inc, the world's
No. 1 maker of construction and mining equipment, gave a
first-quarter forecast below Wall Street expectations and left
analysts wondering whether it could still meet its 2016
full-year earnings target as the global mining environment shows
no signs of recovery.
Caterpillar's mining product sales will be close to $7
billion in 2016, down from $20 billion dollars in 2012, said
Mike DeWalt, Caterpillar's vice president of finance services
said at a global industrials conference in London.
"In 2012, the very peak of the cycle, we shipped about 1,600
large mining trucks. In 2016, we'll be lucky if we do about
150," DeWalt said.
Caterpillar expects first quarter 2016 sales to be $9.3
billion to $9.4 billion. Analysts on average expected about
$10.3 billion.
"There has been a fundamental downward shift in the global
mining sector, with the downturn being deeper and the recovery
likely to take longer than previously expected," Moody's
Investors Services said last week in a report about BHP
Billiton, a global mining giant.
Caterpillar said 2016 profit for the quarter ended March 31
would be 50 to 55 cents per share, or 65 to 70 cents per share
excluding restructuring costs. Analysts had expected 97 cents
per share, excluding restructuring.
"I would certainly characterize 2016 as, if its not the
bottom, it certainly needs to be getting pretty close absent
some sort of worldwide recession," DeWalt said of the current
business cycle.
However, Caterpillar kept its full-year 2016 revenue outlook
at about $40 billion to $44 billion. The company's profit
outlook for 2016 remained at about $3.50 per share, or $4.00 per
share excluding restructuring costs.
Caterpillar shares ended up 2.1 percent at $75.90 on
Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up
0.90 percent at 17,481.49. The shares fell nearly 12 percent in
2015.
Morningstar analyst Kwame Webb said he thought the gains
might be because Caterpillar confirmed its full-year earnings
but added he remained skeptical.
"I feel they might struggle to meet $4.00(EPS) earnings
forecast," Webb said. Other analysts echoed Webb's concerns.
"Unfortunately it is our opinion that they are not going to
be able to make their full year numbers. The negative
environment is going to persist for longer than they're saying,"
said Jim Corridore at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The company outlined a wide-ranging restructuring last year
that could cut 10,000 employees by 2018 and shut factories
around the globe.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernard Orr)