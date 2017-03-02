CHICAGO, March 2 Machinery manufacturer
Caterpillar Inc's facilities in Peoria, Illinois, were
searched on Thursday by law enforcement officials executing a
search warrant, a Caterpillar representative said.
Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Scott said in an emailed
statement the company was cooperating with authorities.
"Law enforcement is present in various Peoria-area
Caterpillar facilities executing a search warrant. Caterpillar
is cooperating," Scott said in an emailed statement. She
declined to comment further.
The Peoria Journal Star newspaper reported that law
enforcement officials were seen entering Caterpillar's
headquarters. Some people were wearing jackets with the Internal
Revenue Service logo, the paper said.
The newspaper also said a placard in the window of one of
the federal vehicles noted it was used by police from the U.S.
Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security Office of
Export Enforcement.
