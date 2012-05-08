* Union walked off Caterpillar job on May 1
* 800 workers affected by strike
* Negotiations currently on hold
* Company meeting production needs with replacements
May 8 Union members at a Caterpillar Inc
plant in Joliet, Illinois have scheduled a rally for Friday to
gather support for their strike against the company, which is
now in its second week.
About 800 Caterpillar employees, represented by the
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers
union, walked off the job on May 1 after negotiators failed to
agree on a new contract.
Caterpillar responded by bringing in replacement workers so
that production schedules could stay on track.
"We're doing this to rally the troops and bring the
community into what is happening," Steve Jones, an official with
the IAM Local 851, said on Tuesday.
Talks between the IAM and Caterpillar are currently on hold.
"No new negotiations are scheduled," Caterpillar spokesman
Rusty Dunn said. "The Joliet facility continues to work safely
and effectively."
Caterpillar has characterized its recent proposal, delivered
in April, as its "final offer." The company posted details about
its offer on jolietbargainingupdates.cat.com.
Caterpillar's offer was rejected because it did not include
sufficient pay raises and called for higher health care costs,
union officials said. Caterpillar's six-year contract offer had
included a $5,000 ratification payment and participation in the
company's annual bonus plan.
The plant produces hydraulic components and systems for a
variety of Caterpillar machines, including track-type tractors,
wheel loaders and mining trucks.
Shares of Caterpillar were down 2.1 percent, or $2.03, at
$95.16 in mid-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.