Feb 24 Caterpillar Inc will combine two
divisions dealing with power and energy, adding more detail to a
restructuring announced last year, and plans to complete this by
June 2016, the company said on Wednesday.
The company will create a new Electric Power, Marine and Oil
& Gas Division by consolidating the Electric Power and Marine &
Petroleum Power Divisions.
In addition, Steve Niehaus, currently vice president of the
Electric Power Division will retire after a 27-year career with
the construction and mining machine manufacturer.
"Consolidating these energy operations along with the
recently announced integration of two divisions within Customer
& Dealer Support will bring efficiencies and a streamlined
leadership team. With these changes, we will have reduced
executive leadership by 13 percent since 2013," Caterpillar
Chairman & CEO Doug Oberhelman said in a written statement.
Last year the Caterpillar said the company would consolidate
and could layoff up to 10,000 employees by 2018.
Caterpillar shares were down 2.89 percent at $63.87 during
morning trade.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Alden Bentley)