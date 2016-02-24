(Adds comment from company, details on workforce size, updates
Feb 24 Caterpillar Inc will combine two
divisions dealing with power and energy by June, adding more
details to a massive restructuring plan, and analysts were
expecting more job cuts.
The world's largest construction and mining equipment maker
will create an Electric Power, Marine and Oil & Gas Division by
consolidating the Electric Power and Marine & Petroleum Power
Divisions, it said on Wednesday.
Steve Niehuas, currently vice president of the Electric
Power Division will retire after 27 years with the company.
"As with any organizational change, there may be
opportunities for us to better collaborate and work more
efficiently where processes and functions are duplicated. We'll
evaluate those in the coming months," said spokeswoman Rachel
Potts, a Caterpillar spokesperson. The company did not give
details on any job cuts.
The company has closed plants and reduced its workforce in a
restructuring announced last year as it copes with global
weakness in construction and mining, soft commodity prices and
slowed demand for heavy machinery.
At the end of 2015, the global workforce totaled 105,700
employees, down nearly 11 percent from 2013.
In its fourth-quarter report on Jan. 28, it said the outlook
for 2016 "does not anticipate improvement in world economic
growth or commodity prices."
"If conditions stay soft, more cuts will be made. Much of
the decline in mining, commodities, coal and energy have more
than just cyclical weakness and the firm needs to right-size
operations to the likely 'new normal,'" said Eli Lustgarten,
analyst at Longbow Research.
Caterpillar shares were down 1.2 percent at $65.
Last year Caterpillar said it would consolidate and possibly
lay off up to 10,000 employees by 2018. Analysts expect more
details on the restructuring and see additional cuts to office
personnel.
"It is normally a high-cost area and people can be asked to
do more work-related functions (for the ones let go), while the
mining and construction world hopefully start to improve," said
Bill Seleksy, an analyst at Argus Research.
Caterpillar's 2016 outlook included about $400 million in
restructuring costs. Last year restructuring costs totaled $908
million, with about 75 percent coming in the fourth quarter.
The company has reduced management by 13 percent since 2013,
Caterpillar Chief Executive Officer Doug Oberhelman said.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)