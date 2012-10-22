* Q3 adjusted EPS $2.26 vs. Street view $2.22
* Revenue up 5 percent to $16.45 bln, misses Street
* Cuts 2012 sales, EPS forecast for second time this year
* More plants to be idled
By Ernest Scheyder
Oct 22 Caterpillar Inc, the world's
largest maker of tractors and excavators, slashed its 2012
forecast for the second time this year and warned the global
economy was slowing faster than it had expected.
The caution sign was the latest in a string of comments from
multinational manufacturers, including General Electric Co
and Honeywell International Inc, that the
economic recovery remains tenuous and tepid at best.
Caterpillar's retail dealers are selling off inventories,
rather than buying new machines, forcing the company to idle
some production at plants earlier this year with additional
shutdowns coming, executives said on Monday.
"As we've moved through the year, we've seen continued
economic weakening and uncertainty," Chief Executive Doug
Oberhelman said in a statement.
Caterpillar does not expect the global economy to begin to
improve until the second half of 2013, he added.
Shares were up 0.4 percent at $84.22 on Monday afternoon
after a drop of nearly 2 percent at the opening bell.
Analysts and investors said the stock, down more than 20
percent in the past six months, appeared to be a good buying
opportunity given Caterpillar's strong growth prospects after
the world economy recovers.
"The next couple of quarters will be tough-going, but
longer-term I don't think their competitive position is
threatened," said Morningstar analyst Adam Fleck. "They're still
globally the world leader, and this isn't an industry that is
going away."
'MUDDLING THROUGH'
Caterpillar posted better-than-expected third-quarter profit
on a rebound in U.S. sales of heavy equipment from a 30-year
low. Europe and parts of Latin America remain tough regions for
Caterpillar.
The weakening euro zone is the "most significant" risk to
the company's 2013 outlook, executives said.
Caterpillar's growth is closely linked to global
macroeconomic trends, which are now trending "flat-to-down,"
said Longbow Research analyst Eli Lustgarten.
"They've been muddling through this kind of weak
environment," he said of Caterpillar.
The company expects sales of mining equipment to slip in
2013 as falling metal and coal prices force companies to pull
back on production. Sales of construction equipment should
improve next year, especially in emerging markets.
And sales of power generators should be flat next year,
Caterpillar executives said. The three areas each comprise
roughly one-third of the company's sales.
For the third quarter, Caterpillar posted profit of $1.7
billion, or $2.54 per share, compared with $1.14 billion or
$1.71 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.26 per
share. By that measure, analysts expected $2.22, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $16.45 billion. Analysts looked
for $16.77 billion.
For 2012, the company now expects to earn $9 to $9.25 per
share on sales of $66 billion. The company had previously looked
for about $9.60 per share.
Analysts estimated 2012 profit of $9.40 per share on revenue
of $67.64 billion.
It was the second time this year that Caterpillar has cut
its 2012 forecast.
Caterpillar spooked markets at a major industry conference
last month, when it looked three years into the future and
slashed its earnings forecast for 2015. Oberhelman blamed an
"anemic" economic outlook, especially in the mining sector.
The results come the week after Peoria, Illinois-based
Caterpillar announced a wave of senior executive retirements,
including two members of its leadership team.