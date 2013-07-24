BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences names new VP of corporate development
* Coherus Biosciences appoints Erik Wiberg as executive vice president of corporate development
July 24 Caterpillar Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its outlook for full-year earnings, saying its independent dealers were focused on reducing machine inventories rather than building them up.
The company, the world's largest maker of mining and construction equipment, reported a second-quarter profit of $960 million, or $1.45 a share, down from $1.70 billion, or $2.54 a share, in the same period last year.
Caterpillar, which also makes locomotives, gas turbines and diesel engines and generators, said sales fell nearly 16 percent to $14.621 billion in the quarter.
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.