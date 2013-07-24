July 24 Caterpillar Inc on Wednesday
reported a 43.5 percent drop in quarterly profit and cut its
outlook for the year, saying its dealers were still reducing
inventories and demand was weak from the mining industry.
The world's largest maker of mining and construction
equipment reported second-quarter earnings fell to $960 million,
or $1.45 a share, from $1.70 billion, or $2.54 a share, a year
earlier. Analysts expected earnings of $1.70 per share.
Shares of Caterpillar were down 1.4 percent at $84.35 in
trading before the market opened.
Caterpillar, which also makes locomotives, gas turbines and
diesel engines and generators, said sales fell nearly 16 percent
to $14.62 billion.
It expected to report a full-year profit of about $6.50 a
share, down from a previous estimate of $7.
The company forecast full-year sales at $56 billion to $58
billion, down from its previous estimate of $57 billion to $61
billion.
The company said the disappointing results, and the reduced
forecast, reflected $1 billion in dealer machine inventory
reductions during the quarter, as well as a $1.2 billion decline
in its own inventories. Together, it said, the actions were
"significantly negative to profit."
In a statement, Doug Oberhelman, its chairman and chief
executive, warned the inventory cuts were likely to continue in
the second half, adding the company would "be taking additional
cost reduction measures."
Analysts and investors have worried that Caterpillar's
emphasis in recent years on increasing its penetration in the
global mining business may be a short-term problem for results
if the slowdown in China reduces incremental demand for mined
commodities.
Already, many mining customers have been postponing or
canceling orders for its mining equipment and the Peoria-based
company has been forced to lay off hundreds of workers at its
mining equipment plants in Decatur, Illinois and Milwaukee.
Rising interest rates, meanwhile, have raised concerns the
nascent recovery in the construction market, another key area
for Caterpillar, could be derailed.
But in its results on Wednesday, Caterpillar said business
in China improved in the quarter and builder demand for its
earth-moving machines was up, even though the overall
construction equipment industry was down.