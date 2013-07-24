* Dealers reduce inventories by $1 billion in quarter
* Sales in China up 20 percent year over year
* Stock off 1.3 percent
By James B. Kelleher
July 24 Caterpillar Inc reported a 43.5
percent drop in quarterly profit and cut its outlook for the
year on Wednesday, blaming steeper-than-expected inventory
reductions by dealers and continued weak demand from the mining
industry.
The world's largest maker of mining and construction
equipment, which has reduced its worldwide workforce by 8
percent in the past year, said the cost-paring would continue in
the second half. It did not give details.
"There's no question there's a slowdown. But long-term ...
mining is a great place to be," Doug Oberhelman, Caterpillar's
chairman and chief executive, said in an interview with CNBC.
Lower metal prices have forced mining companies around the
world to move dramatically to lower capital and operating costs,
including putting on hold expansions and new projects, and
cutting non-essential spending.
Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
producer, has canceled all new mine projects, save for its
Pascua-Lama project in South America. Even there, it has slowed
construction and slashed spending for the next two years.
Copper miner Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said
on Tuesday it cut $1.9 billion in planned capital spending,
adding that more cuts, along with asset sales, will be pursued.
The softness in mining was the main reason the company and
its dealers slashed inventories. The company's 200 worldwide
dealers sell everything from construction and mining equipment
to power systems.
The company said its dealers reduced inventories by $1
billion in the quarter, while the company cut its own
inventories by another $1.2 billion. Together, it said, the
actions were "significantly negative to profit."
"We're actually producing and selling to dealers far less
than they're selling to end users and their customers,"
Oberhelman told CNBC. "That bodes well for the future, but it's
certainly been a drag on earnings."
(Interactive graphic on Q2 industrials:
)
In the second quarter, Caterpillar reported a profit of $960
million, or $1.45 a share, down from $1.70 billion, or $2.54 a
share, a year earlier. Analysts expected earnings of $1.70 per
share.
The company, which also makes locomotives, gas turbines and
diesel engines and generators, said sales fell nearly 16 percent
to $14.62 billion.
Looking forward, it now expects a full-year profit of about
$6.50 a share, down from its previous target of $7.
The company forecast full-year sales at $56 billion to $58
billion, down from its previous forecast of $57 billion to $61
billion.
In April, Caterpillar posted disappointing quarterly results
and cut its full-year 2013 profit forecast, citing a drop in
demand from mining customers.
'WRONG PRODUCTS AT WRONG PART OF CYCLE'
But some analysts worried the situation was deteriorating
faster than Caterpillar was acknowledging and the emphasis in
recent years on increasing its penetration in the global mining
business would be a short-term problem if the slowdown in China
reduced incremental demand for mined commodities.
Last week, short-seller Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates
said he was betting against the shares of Caterpillar because
the company was "tied to the wrong products at the wrong part of
the cycle."
Rising interest rates, meanwhile, have raised concerns the
nascent recovery in the construction market, another key area
for Caterpillar, could be derailed.
But in its results on Wednesday, Caterpillar said business
in China improved in the quarter and builder demand for its
earth-moving machines was up, even though the overall
construction equipment industry was down.
Reaction on Wall Street to the news from Caterpillar was
muted, with the shares down 1.3 percent to $84.43 in mid-day
trading.
Larry De Maria, an analyst at William Blair, said the
earnings miss and forecast cut had been "well previewed" and
already priced into the shares.
Eli Lustgarten, an analyst at Longbow Research, agreed.
"It's an ugly quarter," he said. "And the drop in mining is
substantial. But there are really no big surprises here."
The company has cut 10,000 employees from its full-time
payroll in the last year.