S.Korea says private consumption fragile, strong exports boost investment
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.
(Corrects headline and lead to make clear Q4 profit hurt by commodity prices, 2015 outlook hurt by oil, date in dateline)
CHICAGO Jan 27 Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday reported a lower net profit that came in below market expectations, as lower prices for copper, coal and iron ore hurt its mining business and warned the drop in oil prices would hurt its business in 2015.
The Peoria, Illinois-based company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $757 million, down nearly 25 percent from $1.03 billion a year earlier.
Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.23, compared with $1.54 in the fourth quarter of 2013. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.55. (Reporting by Nick Carey)
TORONTO, May 11 Hudson's Bay Co on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent decline in quarterly sales, saying fewer customers shopped in its stores, which include Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, amid a continuing shift toward online shopping.