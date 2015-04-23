BRIEF-Pulmatrix says received key patent in U.S. For PUR0200
* Received key patent in U.S. for its lead drug candidate, PUR0200, which is intended to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases
CHICAGO, April 23 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit despite a dip in revenue, citing a boost from the strong U.S. dollar on imported goods, especially from Japan, and a pre-tax gain from the sale of a third-party logistics business.
The world's largest construction and mining equipment maker reported first-quarter net income of $1.11 billion or $1.81 per share, up 20 percent from $922 million or $1.44 per share a year earlier. Excluding restructuring costs, earnings per share totaled $1.86.
Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.35. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)