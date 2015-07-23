July 23 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday reported a lower quarterly net profit as sales declined in key markets amid a sluggish global economy.

Weakness in mining, slower construction in Brazil and China, and declining orders for oil-related applications contributed to weaker sales, the company said.

Caterpillar, the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker, reported second-quarter net income of $710 million, or $1.16 per share, down from $999 million, or $1.57 a share a year earlier.

Earnings per share excluding restructuring costs were at $1.27, compared with $1.69 in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts expected earnings of $1.27 a share. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernadette Baum)