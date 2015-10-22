Oct 22 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday
reported a lower quarterly net profit as global machinery sales
fell during the third quarter as worldwide construction
activity, mining and drilling for oil and gas remained severely
weak.
The company reported a third-quarter net income of $368
million, or 62 cents per share, down from $1.02 billion, or
$1.63 per share diluted, a year earlier.
Earnings per share excluding restructuring costs were at 75
cents, compared with $1.72 in the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts expected earnings of 78 cents a share.
Shares of Caterpillar fell about 2.6 percent in pre-market
trading to $67.80.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)