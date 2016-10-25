(Adds Caterpillar chief financial officer and vice president
By Meredith Davis
Oct 25 Caterpillar Inc has had a slight
increase in aftermarket equipment part sales and dealer quotes
to rebuild large mining trucks in recent months, but not enough
to call it a sales recovery, company executives said on Tuesday.
The world's largest construction and mining equipment maker
posted a third-quarter profit of $283 million, or 48 cents per
share, down from a revised $559 million, or 94 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring costs, earnings per share came to 85
cents, exceeding analysts' estimates of 76 cents.
"Really this is the first time in a long time, that's
happened. We have not had big numbers, but a little increase,"
Caterpillar Chief Financial Officer Brad Halverson said in a
telephone interview.
While the slight increase in part sales and rebuild quotes
hint at a change in customer sentiment, the machinery
manufacturer gave an overall downbeat forecast when it reported
a lower third-quarter profit.
Revenue fell to $9.2 billion from about $11 billion.
Analysts had expected $9.8 billion.
Shares of Caterpillar were down 1.7 percent at $84.53.
Caterpillar said demand for new heavy machinery has suffered
because of global economic weakness and an abundance of used
equipment.
"When demand goes down, dealers want to hold onto less. So
that has put some downward pressure on our sales (to dealers),"
Caterpillar Vice President of finance Mike DeWalt said in a
telephone interview.
The company also cut its full-year revenue outlook for the
second time while increasing its estimate of 2016 restructuring
costs.
The company estimated 2016 restructuring costs at $800
million, compared with a previous forecast of $700 million.
So far, it has reduced its global full-time and flexible
workforce by 14,100 to 108,800 employees as part of the
restructuring plan, which runs through 2018.
The company said it expected construction-related equipment
sales for the remainder of 2016 and into 2017 to be lower than
previously anticipated.
"Many of our businesses, including mining, oil and gas, rail
and construction, are currently operating well below historical
replacement demand levels in many parts of the world," Chief
Executive Officer Doug Oberhelman said in a statement.
Caterpillar forecast 2016 profit at $3.25 per share,
excluding restructuring costs. Analysts were expecting $3.50.
The company said it expected full-year revenue of about $39
billion, down from a prior outlook of $40.0 billion to $40.5
billion.
Last week, Caterpillar said Jim Umpleby, who heads its
energy and transportation division, would replace Oberhelman as
CEO on Jan. 1. Oberhelman will stay on as executive board
chairman until March 31.
