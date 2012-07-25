July 25 Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest maker of construction machines, posted a 67 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its forecast for 2012 earnings.

The company reported a second-quarter profit of $1.67 billion, or $2.54 per share, compared with $1.02 billion, or $1.52 per share, a yea earlier.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $17.37 billion.

The company now expects to earn $9.60 per share in 2012, up from a previous forecast of $9.50.