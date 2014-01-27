Jan 27 Caterpillar Inc posted a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday as the world's
largest mining and construction equipment aggressively cut costs
to offset continued sluggish sales of its earth-moving
equipment.
The Peoria, Illinois-based company, which also makes
locomotives and diesel and turbine engines, reported a
fourth-quarter profit of $1 billion, or $1.54 a share, up from
$697 million, or $1.04 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $14.4 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected Caterpillar to post a profit
of $1.28 a share on sales of $13.6 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates.