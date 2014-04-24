April 24 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday
posted quarterly profit that topped estimates and raised its
full-year outlook on a stronger-than-expected rebound in sales
to the construction industry.
The world's largest maker of earth-moving machinery posted a
first-quarter net profit of $922 million, or $1.61 a share,
compared with $880 million, or $1.32 a share, during the
comparable quarter last year.
With restructuring costs factored in, Caterpillar made a
profit of $1.44 a share.
Revenue at the company, which also makes locomotives and
diesel and turbine engines, was little changed year over year at
$13.24 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a
profit of $1.24 a share on sales of $13.15 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Caterpillar raised its full-year earnings outlook to $6.10
per share, up from $5.85, citing growing demand from builders.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)