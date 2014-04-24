(Adds comment from CFO and details on construction machinery
performance; updates share price)
By James B. Kelleher
April 24 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday
posted a quarterly profit that topped analysts' estimates and
raised its full-year outlook, citing a stronger-than-expected
rebound in sales to the construction industry.
The news sent shares in the world's largest maker of
earth-moving machinery up as much as 4 percent though the stock,
which has outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year, gave back
more than half those gains by early afternoon.
The results were also lifted by continued cost cuts as well
as share repurchases. Caterpillar has laid off 8,295 full-time
employees, or nearly 7 percent of its global workforce, over the
last 12 months.
It has also repurchased $3.7 billion of its shares since
January 2013, which translates into a higher profit-per-share on
the lower oustanding share count.
The company's success in managing costs, and translating
sales gains into profits, was evident its construction equipment
segment, where operating profit rose $460 million in the first
quarter on a sales increase of just $840 million.
Caterpillar expects its sales to builders to increase 10
percent from 2013, up from a previously forecast increase of
about 5 percent.
But it cautioned 2014 would be "another very tough year" for
mining, another key market, and that its outlook reflected an
anticipated drop of about 80 percent in sales of large mining
trucks from the company's peak year in 2012.
Adam Fleck, an analyst at Morningstar, said he was
pleasantly surprised by the company's "very solid cost control
in construction in particular," where operating margins
continued to grow and "were at their highest quarterly level in
several quarters", even though they were typically more
compressed than in the mining equipment category.
Fleck said the weakness in mining "wasn't terribly
surprising" and added that because the once-critical business
made up just 17 percent of first-quarter sales and 12 percent of
operating profit, any continued weakness in the sector was "more
of a headline risk than a true economic one."
Caterpillar posted a first-quarter net profit of $922
million, or $1.61 a share, compared with $880 million, or $1.32
a share, a year earlier.
With restructuring costs factored in, Caterpillar made a
profit of $1.44 a share.
Revenue at the company, which also makes locomotives and
diesel and turbine engines, was little changed at $13.24
billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.24 a share on
sales of $13.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In an interview with Reuters, Brad Halverson, the company's
chief finance officer, said: "We're very happy with the quarter,
with profit being up - fairly significantly excluding
restructuring - on flat sales. We're also very happy with how
we did that: a little price, some market share improvement and
good cost reduction."
Price increases played a minimal role in the first-quarter
results, Halverson said. He said Caterpillar's arch-rival
Komatsu Ltd was "being a little bit more aggressive in
their pricing structure" thanks to the weakness of the Japanese
yen. That, coupled with continued uncertainty in Europe and
signs of a construction slowdown in China, kept a lid on prices.
"If you go back to '07 or '08, we had pretty healthy price
increases in our profitability," Halverson said. "But I would
say that in the current environment, the ability to have
decent-sized price increases is difficult."
The report was nonetheless tinged with caution. Chief
Executive Officer Doug Oberhelman said the Peoria,
Illinois-based company was watching several regions closely.
Having visited China recently, he said the construction industry
there was facing challenges.
Caterpillar was also concerned about the situation in
Ukraine and Russia, he added.
"We are hoping for a peaceful resolution, but business
confidence around the world could dampen, and trade and world
GDP could slow should the situation deteriorate," Oberhelman
said. "The global economy remains fragile, and as such, one or
two setbacks could create substantial downside risk for the
global economic recovery."
FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK UP
Caterpillar raised its full-year earnings outlook to $6.10
per share from $5.85, citing growing demand from builders.
Oberhelman warned, however, of "a range of macro-economic and
geopolitical uncertainties that could slow the growth of global
GDP" and upend Caterpillar's new forecast.
The company kept its forecast for full-year revenue
unchanged at about $56 billion, plus or minus 5 percent, and
said it would continue to work to restructure its operations to
cut costs. It said those efforts would be "widespread across the
company" throughout 2014 and would cost the company between $400
to $500 million and negatively impact full-year earnings by 50
to 60 cents a share.
In the first quarter, the company spent $149 million on
restructuring efforts, Caterpillar said, primarily related to a
reduction in workforce at plant in Belgium.
In early afternoon trading, Caterpillar shares were up
$1.70, or 1.6 percent, at $105.08 after earlier trading as high
as $107.40. So far this year, Caterpillar shares have risen
nearly 14 percent while the S&P 500 is up less than 2 percent.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)