By James B. Kelleher
Oct 23 Caterpillar Inc shares jumped
more than 5 percent on Thursday after it reported a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its 2014
outlook, citing strong demand from the North American energy and
construction industries.
Sales to those markets offset continued weak sales of its
earth-moving machines to the mining industry, a market
Caterpillar bet on heavily through acquisitions in 2010 and 2011
- right before a slump in commodity prices prompted resource
companies to slash their investment in new equipment.
Since then, Caterpillar has focused on cutting production
costs and boosting margins, a process that has involved
thousands of layoffs but permitted the Peoria, Illinois-based
company to grow earnings even as sales have flat-lined.
That was the case in the most recent quarter, when the
company managed to boost its net profit by more than 7 percent,
on sales growth of just 1 percent.
For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Caterpillar earned
$1.1 billion, or $1.63 a share, up from $946 million, or $1.45 a
share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected it to earn $1.36 a share on
sales of $13.2 billion.
Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar said it now
expects to earn $6.50 a share in 2014, against an original
forecast of $5.85.
"They crushed the estimates," said Brian Langenberg,
principal at the independent research firm Langenberg & Co.
Overall sales rose 1 percent to $13.54 billion, lifted by a
15 percent increase in North American sales, driven by demand
for equipment and diesel and gas engines from oil and gas
companies and builders.
RISKS AND A FLAT 2015
Caterpillar, which also makes diesel-electric locomotives,
got a boost during the quarter as railroads raced to buy engines
ahead of tough U.S. emission rules that take effect in 2015.
But those sales gains were offset by a 21 percent sales
slump in Latin America, a 7 percent sales drop in most of the
Asia-Pacific region, and flat sales in China, Europe, the Middle
East and Africa.
Looking toward 2015, Caterpillar said there was "a
reasonable likelihood that world economic growth could improve."
But it warned a number of "significant risks" - including
tensions in the former Soviet Union and the Middle East and
slowing growth in China - could hurt business confidence and
weigh on sales.
As a result, the company said revenue was expected to be
essentially flat in 2015.
"Caterpillar is being cautiously optimistic, which is really
all they can be, given all the gremlins out there," said
Lawrence De Maria, an analyst at William Blair & Co. "But even
with revenue flat, they've shown they can deliver solid
(earnings per share) growth."
Caterpillar shares, which lagged the S&P 500 during the
third quarter, were up 5.5 percent at $99.80 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)