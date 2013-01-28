UPDATE 11-Trump dismays, angers allies by abandoning global climate pact
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
Jan 28 Caterpillar Inc : * Says first quarter 2013 profit and revenue likely to be "significantly lower"
than first quarter of 2012 * CEO says "i am accountable" for acquisition of era * CEO says "considering all options to recover our losses" from era accounting
fraud * CEO says business strategy for China growth remains same, despite era
accounting fraud * Says "cautious" on ability to raise or maintain product prices in 2013 * Says inventory levels in China did not slip much in Q4 2012, expects Chinese
inventories to fall in Q1 & Q2 2013 * Says no major changes to how cat financial unit is marketing financing for
heavy equipment * Says will take $85 million U.S. research and development tax credit in Q1
2013
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with official confirmation of death toll, quotes)