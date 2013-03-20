BRIEF-Linn Energy says authorizes initial share repurchase program
* Linn Energy closes on the Jonah sale, announces amendment to credit agreement and authorization of initial share repurchase program
March 20 Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest maker of construction equipment, reported a sharp fall in worldwide dealer sales for the three months through February.
Global equipment sales fell 13 percent in the three-month rolling period ended February, compared with a 4 percent decline in the period ended January, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Asia Pacific equipment sales were down 26 percent, while North American sales fell 12 percent.
Global sales of power systems, used on industrial job sites and energy-producing projects, fell 7 percent.
Caterpillar reported a 55 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit in January, citing weak demand and oversupply.
High inventory has been a challenge for the Peoria, Illinois-based company which last year slashed production to tackle the problem.
Shares of the company were down 1.4 percent at $87.03 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Linn Energy closes on the Jonah sale, announces amendment to credit agreement and authorization of initial share repurchase program
* Says is considering internal and external candidates to succeed Rice