Oct 31 Construction equipment company
Caterpillar Inc on Friday said the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is investigating how it accounted for its
July 2011 purchase of Bucyrus International Inc.
In its quarterly report, Caterpillar said the Sept. 10
subpoena from the SEC seeks information about its accounting for
goodwill relating to the $7.6 billion takeover of Bucyrus, a
maker of mining equipment.
Caterpillar said it is cooperating with the SEC and believes
the matter will not materially affect its finances or liquidity.
In a separate statement, the Peoria, Illinois-based company
also said it believes its accounting treatment for Bucyrus was
"appropriate." Bucyrus had been based in South Milwaukee,
Wisconsin.
Goodwill reflects intangible assets such as brand value and
employee morale. It is often used as a measure of how much over
book value, or the sum that a company's assets could fetch in a
liquidation, a company pays to acquire a business.
Caterpillar said it had $6.8 billion of goodwill on its
books as of Sept. 30, of which $3.76 billion concerned its
resource industries operations, which include Bucyrus.
Shares of Caterpillar, a component of the Dow Jones
industrial average, closed up $1.25, or 1.2 percent, at $101.41
in Friday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)