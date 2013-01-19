* To take $580 mln impairment charge
* Closed acquisition last June
* Source says board was 'distracted'
* Caterpillar shares fall 1.5 pct after hours
By Ernest Scheyder
Jan 19 Caterpillar Inc uncovered
"deliberate, multi-year, coordinated accounting misconduct" at a
subsidiary of a Chinese company it acquired last summer, leading
it to write off most of the value of the deal and wiping out
more than half its expected earnings for the fourth quarter of
2012.
Shares of Caterpillar fell 1.5 percent in afterhours trading
following news of the fraud, which was discovered after
problems were found with the Chinese company's inventory.
Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of tractors and
excavators, said on Friday it would take a non-cash goodwill
impairment charge of $580 million, or 87 cents per share, in the
quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to report $1.70 per share
when it reports its results on Jan. 28, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Caterpillar closed the purchase of ERA Mining Machinery Ltd
and its subsidiary Siwei, China's fourth-largest maker of
hydraulic roof supports, last June, paying HK$5.06 billion, or
$653.4 million. ERA had been publicly traded in Hong Kong, doing
business through Siwei, which is known for making equipment to
support roofs in mines.
A member of the Caterpillar board during the course of the
Siwei deal told Reuters the board was distracted at the time by
a larger transaction and paid relatively little attention to the
Siwei acquisition.
"It came as a complete surprise to us," the former board
member said of the fraud, speaking on condition of anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the situation. "It was presented
to us as a pretty straightforward transaction. It's a shame. It
should have been investigated further."
The source said the driving force behind the deal was Ed
Rapp, the former Caterpillar chief financial officer who now
serves as a group president with responsibility for China, among
other operations. The source said it was Rapp who presented the
deal to the board and pushed for its completion.
A Caterpillar spokesman declined to comment on Rapp's role
in the deal. Rapp could not be immediately located for comment.
REVERSE TAKEOVER
At the time of the Caterpillar purchase, ERA Mining was
listed in the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) of the Hong Kong
stock exchange, which is "designed to accommodate companies to
which a higher investment risk may be attached," according to
the offering circular filed by Caterpillar last year in Hong
Kong.
The company was previously known as ERA Holdings Global Ltd.
and provided "corporate secretarial services" before being
acquired by Siwei in September 2010 through a reverse takeover.
Caterpillar's write-off could revive concerns over
accounting scandals and corporate governance issues of Chinese
companies voiced by investors including Muddy Waters founder
Carson Block.
Reverse takeovers have been of particular concern, since
most of the recent accounting scandals in the United States have
come from small Chinese companies who went public via a reverse
takeover, including China MediaExpress Holdings Inc. A Hong Kong
arbitration panel on Wednesday ruled China MediaExpress was a
"fraudulent enterprise."
'COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE'
In a statement, Caterpillar said an ongoing investigation
launched after the deal closed "determined several Siwei senior
managers engaged in deliberate misconduct beginning several
years prior to Caterpillar's acquisition of Siwei."
According to a question-and-answer dialog Caterpillar
included in its statement, the company found discrepancies in
November between the inventory in Siwei's books and its actual
physical inventory, triggering the probe.
The company also said it had replaced several senior
managers at Siwei, adding that their conduct was "offensive and
completely unacceptable."
Representatives for Siwei didn't respond to calls and
requests for comment on the Caterpillar announcement. The
company employs about 4,000 people in Zhengzhou and produces
hydraulic roof supports used to prevent rocks from falling into
a coal mine's working area.
Siwei competes with market leader Zhengzhou Coal Mining
Machinery, according to Zhengzhou Coal's IPO
prospectus filed in November.
Citigroup and law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
LLP served as financial and legal advisers to Caterpillar on the
transaction. Blackstone and DLA Piper acted as ERA's
financial and legal advisers.
Freshfields said in an emailed statement that it wasn't able
to comment on client matters. Representatives for Blackstone,
Citigroup and DLA Piper didn't respond to requests for comment
on Saturday.
CHINA AMBITIONS
The Siwei deal came as part of Caterpillar's larger
ambitions in China. In early 2012, it added Jon Huntsman, the
former U.S. ambassador to China, to its board of directors.
The company, which already has 23 manufacturing facilities
in China and four more under construction, said the Siwei
episode would not change its strategy in the country.
Caterpillar's experience with Siwei may also renew focus on
the standoff between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
and audit firms over access to accounting documents of
U.S.-listed Chinese companies suspected of fraud.
While Siwei was not U.S.-listed, the broader accounting
question has been a thorny one for U.S. companies looking to
grow their business in China.