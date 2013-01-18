GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high as upbeat data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
Jan 18 Caterpillar Inc on Friday said it had uncovered a "deliberate, multi-year, coordinated accounting misconduct" at a subsidiary of a Chinese company it recently acquired.
Caterpillar said it would take a charge of $580 million in the fourth quarter of 2012.
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
* Driverless cars, gaming technologies seen as growth markets