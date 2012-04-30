* Strike expected early Tuesday morning after talks end
* IAM workers voted down contract offer on Sunday
* 800 workers making hydraulic parts are affected
* Caterpillar says production will not be slowed
April 30 Caterpillar Inc expects a
strike early Tuesday morning at its Joliet, Illinois plant after
talks with the union broke down Monday just hours after union
workers there overwhelmingly turned down a new six-year
contract.
Caterpillar spokesman Rusty Dunn said the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, or the IAM, has
informed the company that it will strike after the current
contract expires after midnight on May 1.
But the world's largest maker of construction machinery does
not expect a strike to disrupt production at this point, Dunn
said. The labor dispute comes as Caterpillar is scrambling to
meet growing demand for its machinery in North America.
About 800 workers at the company's Joliet manufacturing
facility are covered under a contract.
Steve Jones, an official with the IAM Local 851 that
represents affected workers, said Caterpillar's offer was
rejected because it calls for "wage stagnation" over the next
six years and higher health care premiums.
"We're going to be in a much worse economic position six
years from now than we are now," Jones said. He said the union
has informed Caterpillar that it is willing to meet, but said
there are no further negotiations currently scheduled.
Caterpillar spokesman Rusty Dunn said the outcome of the
vote, which took place on Sunday, was "unfortunate" and that the
company hoped to avoid a work stoppage. But production will
continue, even if the current workforce decides to walk out.
"The Joliet facility will continue to work safely, meet
production levels and conduct business as usual as we focus on
meeting customer needs," Dunn said. "Caterpillar has work plans,
processes, policies and people ready to be deployed in the event
of any business interruption, whether it is a tornado, fire or a
strike."
Jones said union officials expect striking workers to remain
calm and orderly even if replacement workers are deployed to the
plant.
Dunn said Caterpillar and the IAM had been negotiating for
more than a month. Specific terms of the new labor pact were not
disclosed by Caterpillar, but Dunn said the company had put
forth a "competitive contract offer."
IAM officials were not immediately available for comment.
IAM workers in the Joliet plant produce hydraulic components
and systems for a variety of Caterpillar machines, including
track-type tractors, wheel loaders and mining trucks.
The labor dispute in Joliet follows a high-profile conflict
between Caterpillar and the Canadian Auto Workers late last
year. Caterpillar had employed hundreds of CAW-represented
workers at a London, Ontario locomotive plant.
The company closed the plant after failing to come to terms
with the CAW.
Shares of Caterpillar closed down 1.8 percent at $102.77 on
Monday.