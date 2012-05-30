* 81 percent of workers who voted reject offer-union
* Strike nears one-month mark
* Caterpillar to take backup plan "to the next
level"-spokesman
By Scott Malone
May 30 Striking workers at a Caterpillar Inc
plant in Joliet, Illinois, on Wednesday rejected the
company's latest contract offer, an official with the
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers
said.
Of roughly 800 workers at the plant, 620 voted, and 81
percent of them rejected the proposed contract. Union official
Steve Jones said they did so because proposed pay raises were
too small and it included higher health-care costs. The factory
makes hydraulic components and other systems for Caterpillar
loaders and mining trucks.
Jones said the workers plan to continue the strike they
began on May 1.
The world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment is
running the facility with management-level workers.
"Our sole focus now is on continuing to run the Joliet
facility in a safe, efficient and productive manner," said
Caterpillar spokesman Rusty Dunn. "With today's result, the
company will now prepare to take the Joliet contingency work
plan to the next level to ensure the facility's long-term
success."
Talks between the union and the Peoria, Illinois-based
company have broken off since the strike was called. Jones said
the union offered to reopen negotiations after the vote but it
was rebuffed by management.
"We told them we're available to meet when we notified them
of the results, and they said if our position hasn't changed,
there is no need," Jones said.
Caterpillar said there is "a significant gap" between the
two sides.
"It is unfortunate that the union's unworkable and
impractical approach to these labor negotiations has led to this
result," Dunn said.
The strike follows a labor showdown last year between
Caterpillar and workers represented by the Canadian Auto Workers
union at a locomotive plant in London, Ontario. Those workers
rejected a Caterpillar offer, and the company ended up closing
the plant.