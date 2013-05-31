May 31 Caterpillar Inc and the union
representing about 800 Of its Milwaukee workers who make
specialized mining machinery have reached a new, six-year
tentative labor agreement, the company said.
Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of mining machinery,
had said it would resume contract talks with the union on May
23, ending a two-week hiatus in discussions.
The Milwaukee workers had rejected an earlier proposed
contract that, among other things, would have frozen wages and
created a second, lower-tier wage level for new hires.
The existing contract covering the workers expired on April
30.
The union has scheduled a ratification vote on the new
agreement for June 11. ()