TAIPEI, March 22 Cathay Financial Holdings
, Taiwan's No.1 financial holding firm, said on Tuesday
it has set aside T$1.4 billion ($43 million) in provisions to
cover potential losses from customer defaults on a popular yuan
derivative trading product.
The firm's banking unit, Cathay United Bank, is one of a
number of Taiwanese banks that face losses from defaults on a
product once seen as a sure bet for investors after the recent
slide in China's currency. The combined losses in the banking
industry could run to hundreds of millions, or even billions, of
U.S. dollars, analysts have estimated.
"We think these provisions should be enough, given the
current market situation," president C.K. Lee told reporters,
speaking on the sidelines of a briefing in Taipei.
The product, known as target redemption forward (TRF)
contracts, became popular with small corporate customers
following its introduction in 2013. It pays the holder a monthly
income so long as the yuan remains above a trigger price against
the dollar, but if the yuan falls, the investor has to pay out.
