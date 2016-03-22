* Holding firm among Taiwanese banks hit by yuan slide
* 'These provisions should be enough' - president
* Banking unit had $96 mln total loss provisions in 2015
* Cathay Financial net profit $1.8 billion last year
(Adds executive comments, industry background)
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, March 22 Cathay Financial Holdings
, Taiwan's No.1 financial holding firm, said on Tuesday
it has set aside T$1.4 billion ($43 million) in provisions to
cover potential losses from customer defaults on a popular yuan
derivative trading product.
After the recent slide in China's currency, the firm's
banking unit, Cathay United Bank, is one of a number of
Taiwanese lenders that face losses from defaults on a product
once seen as a sure bet for investors. Combined, losses could
run to hundreds of millions, or even billions, of U.S. dollars,
analysts have estimated.
"We think these provisions should be enough, given the
current market situation," president C.K. Lee told reporters,
referring to provisions set aside for the period from last
October to end-February. Cathay United Bank had total loss
provisions of T$3.1 billion in 2015.
Known as target redemption forward (TRF) contracts, the
derivative became popular with small corporate customers
following its introduction in 2013. It pays the holder a monthly
income as long as the yuan remains above a trigger price against
the dollar - but if the yuan falls, the investor has to pay out.
"Our clients have put down collateral worth T$1.6 billion
for their TRF investments with us," said Lee, speaking on the
sidelines of an investor briefing in Taipei. He didn't say how
the provisions would affect Cathay Financial's earnings.
Its overall net profit last year was T$57.9 billion, up 17
percent from a year ago.
Taiwan's financial regulator, the Financial Supervisory
Commission (FSC), said in February that local banks have set
aside enough provisions to cover losses related to TRF and the
FSC is monitoring the situation on a monthly basis. It didn't
say exactly how much had been set aside.
Cathay's banking unit was among nine banks that the FSC said
in January it will punish for inappropriately selling TRF to
clients, in its latest effort to prevent further defaults on the
derivative products.
($1 = T$32.3970)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)