BRIEF-Bangkok Bank Pcl says qtrly consolidated net profit 8.30 bln baht
* Qtrly consolidated net interest income 16.28 billion baht versus 16.03 billion baht
March 4 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd
* Says life insurance unit to set up Cathay London Real Estate Investment Co. in Jersey island with capital of 400 million pounds ($668.70 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.5982 British Pounds) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly consolidated net interest income 16.28 billion baht versus 16.03 billion baht
* On 18 April company and Shenzhen branch of Bank Of Shanghai, Bank Of Shanghai entered into strategic cooperation agreement